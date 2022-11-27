Snow showers end and the sun comes back out Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Light snow showers will end by late morning and then clouds will gradually decrease today. Temperatures will rebound nicely, close to average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 24. The sky will gradually clear out today and temperatures will rise just slightly below average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 49; Low: 22. Clouds clear up through the day and temperatures recover nicely after morning snow showers.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 34. The sky clears out today and the afternoon becomes quite mild.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 24. Cool today with the sun returning now that the snow has ended.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 44; Low: 24. Clouds gradually clear out through the day and snow will begin to melt.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Snow ends by late morning and then clouds gradually clear, with temperatures recovering to the mid-40s to low-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/48; Low: 29/27. Light snow ends late morning then the sun returns later this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens/20s. Low to mid-40s with the sun returning today after overnight snow showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be sunny with downsloping winds that will warm temperatures to above average. Expect 50s and 60s in the plains on Monday with 40s in the mountain valleys. Then a strong cold front blows in Monday night, bringing strong winds and snowfall through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall to the 20s and 30s on Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT on snow totals Monday night - Tuesday night. Our team will continue to refine this as the storm gets closer. #COwx pic.twitter.com/B85codFrNw — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) November 27, 2022

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.