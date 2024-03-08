Snow showers and icy roads today in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Snow showers continue this morning along the Front Range Corridor with black ice to contend with for most this morning. We're also tracking freezing fog, particularly in the Arkansas River Valley, and on Monument Hill.

As our big area of low pressure moves east, snow showers decrease this afternoon along the Front Range. In the mountains, a burst of thunderstorm energy this afternoon will lead to renewed snow showers, some of which will be heavy between 4PM and 11PM. If you're headed out of town this weekend...heads up for that. Otherwise, expect a chilly day with highs only in the low 30s for most of us thanks to ongoing cold northerly winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 20.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Winds out of the north at 10 - 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 21.

Cloudy with off and on snow showers this morning, decreasing in intensity this afternoon. Northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 24.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11PM.

Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, a break mid-day, and snow showers - some heavy, late this afternoon into this evening. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 12.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11PM.

Cloudy with off and on snow showers - an inch or two of new accumulation. Winds from the north at 10-20 mph. The heaviest snow showers will occur this afternoon but will still be patchy hit-or-miss, off-and-on in nature.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: Teens.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers, ending this afternoon. Cold north winds at 10-20 mph. Bundle up!

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Cloudy with a stray snow shower but they'll be very isolated. Cold northeast winds at 10-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32; Low: Teens.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 11PM.

Cloudy with snow showers this morning, a break during mid-day, with heavy patchy snow showers late this afternoon with a rumble of thunder possible. Cold with east winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 11PM.

Cloudy with off and on snow showers through the day. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure returns this weekend, with warming temperatures and sunny skies. Saturday's highs will be near to slightly below normal, and Sunday - our first day of Daylight Saving Time - slightly above normal...a truly beautiful day to get outside with highs in the low 60s. Breezy conditions arrive Monday with elevated fire danger likely as a result, but the breezes at the moment look mild. Stay tuned.

Mild weather persists through the first part of the week with some clouds on Tuesday due to an upper level weather system. Our next big chance for rain and snow will arrive later in the week, with Thursday currently on my radar as a day to watch.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

