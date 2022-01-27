Snow showers and cold temperatures Thursday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front is moving through eastern Colorado this morning. Snow will pick up during the morning commute and continue during the day.

Temperatures will allow for snow to accumulate on roads quickly. Snow intensity will be light to moderate at times, allowing for some reduced visibility on roads. No advisories are currently in effect for this storm.

The hardest-hit zones will be eastern mountain slopes and valleys of the Wet Mountains, San Juans, and Sangre De Cristos as well as the Palmer Divide.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 30; Low: 9. Cold and blustery on Thursday with snow possible all day. Accumulations: 0.5-2"

PUEBLO: High: 34; Low: 8. A chilly day with snow possible light snow possible all day. Accumulations: 0.5-1"

CANON CITY: High: 34; Low: 9. A cold day with clouds and light snow showers. Accumulations: Trace-1"

WOODLAND PARK: High: 23; Low: 2. A cold Thursday with snow showers all day. Accumulations: 1-3"

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: single digits. Snow showers all day with blustery winds. Accumulations: 2"

PLAINS: High: 30s; Low: teens. A chilly day, but rising above freezing in the mid-30s. Light snow is possible all day. Accumulations: 0-1"

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits. A cold day in the upper 20s to low 30s with clouds and snow showers in the late morning until evening. Accumulations: Walsenburg 1-3", Trinidad 2-3"

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s; Low: single digits. The highest impact zones will be similar to Tuesday's storm, on the east side of mountain slopes and their adjacent valleys. Wet Mountain Valley and Sangre De Cristos 3-6". Upper Arkansas Valley 1". San Luis Valley 0-1".

Extended Outlook:

After a frigid Friday morning, high temperatures will rise to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. 40s and 50s are in store for the weekend through Monday. Then the First Alert5 team is tracking our next storm Tuesday into Wednesday, which looks likely to bring widespread snow to the region. Stay tuned.

