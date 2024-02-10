Snow showers all day Saturday with the sun returning Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Conditions will generally be dry tonight, until just before sunrise on Saturday when our next round of snow arrives. Temperatures will be cold overnight in the teens and 20s.

Winter alerts go into effect at 5 am Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple) will be in place until 5 am Sunday. A WINTER STORM WARNING (pink) will be in place until 8 am Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 32;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday. Snow will be possible all day with periods of heavy snow at times. Wind will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. See expected snow totals below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 34;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday. Snow will be possible all day and the sky will be cloudy. Wind will be from the ENE at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph. See expected snow totals below.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 34;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday. Snow showers are possible throughout the entire day, heaviest in the afternoon and evening. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph. Cloudy with snow possible all day See expected snow totals below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 15; High: 30;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday. Snow showers are possible all day on Saturday with cloudy skies. Winds will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph. See expected snow totals below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 28;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday. Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday, and will be heavy at times. Wind will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph. See expected snow totals below.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 4 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday for Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties. WINTER STORM WARNING until 8 am Sunday in Las Animas and Baca counties. Snow showers are possible during the entire day, with cloudy sky conditions during any breaks in the snow. Winds will be light from the ENE at 5-10 mph. See expected snow totals below.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/22; High: 31/32;

WINTER STORM WARNING from 5 am Saturday until 8 am Sunday. Snow showers will begin in the late morning and continue through Sunday morning. Snow will be heavy at times and roads will become snow-covered. See expected snow totals below.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

WINTER STORM WARNING from 5 am Saturday until 8 am Sunday for the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 am Saturday until 5 am Sunday for the northern Sangre De Cristo Mountains. See expected snow totals below.

Snow total forecast through Sunday morning:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

