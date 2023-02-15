Snow ramps up tonight ahead of a windy, cold and snowy Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow and wind will begin to pick up this evening as the well advertised winter storm barrels through the state. The storm will be slow-moving, and bring the potential for a long-duration winter storm event. Our forecast has consistently been calling for the biggest impacts to occur south of Highway 50. While that may still be the case, a region-wide Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for all of Southern Colorado.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect! Expect conditions to begin deteriorating between 6-10 pm. #cowx pic.twitter.com/q9Gim0jqW7 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) February 15, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 19; A major case of weather whiplash will include periods of heavy snow, strong wind gusts and very cold temperatures on Wednesday. Heavy snow in the morning is likely to come to an end by around the lunch hour as strong north winds really start to crank across the Pikes Peak Region. Snow totals from 4-7".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 23; Very cold all day long for Pueblo, with snow and blowing snow the main story on Wednesday. Much like in the Springs, increasing north winds by midday will help to shut off the snow machine. Snow totals from 4-6".

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 23; Heavy snow late tonight and Wednesday will be accompanied by wind gusts to 35 mph throughout the day. The snow should taper off through the afternoon hours, and with clearing skies late Wednesday, temperatures Thursday morning will drop down to the single digits. Snow totals from 3-6".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 12; Blowing snow, strong winds and some very cold temperatures will bring a dangerous combination of weather to Teller County on Wednesday. Stay inside and stay warm is my best advice, and wait until the worst of the storm passes and roads can be cleared. Snow totals from 6-8".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s; Brutally cold, windy and snowy on Wednesday as a large and dynamic winter storm hammers Southern Colorado. Snow could linger well into the afternoon hours across the Palmer Divide as strong north wind gusts to 45 mph provide an upslope flow component on the north side of the hill. Snow totals from 6-8".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 20s; A major winter storm will bring heavy snow and very strong winds to the Plains, with blizzard-like conditions expected at times on Wednesday. Some roads could close because of the storm and travel is not advised! Snow totals from 5-10".

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 10s/20s; With the brunt of the storm expected to hammer the southern I-25 corridor, driving in this area throughout the day on Wednesday is expected to be difficult to dangerous, with road closures almost a guarantee due to the power of this storm. On top of heavy snow, wind gusts to 45 mph will create whiteout conditions on the roadways. Snow totals from 8-12".

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Watch out as the mountains of southeastern Colorado are about to hammered from our latest winter storm. Our forecast is calling for as much as 12-18" across the Sangres and Wets, with as much as 2-3 feet of snow for the San Juan Mountains. Travel is not recommended not only due to the amount of snow that we're expecting, but also the potential for 60-70 mph wind gusts. Whiteout conditions will be possible for most of the day as the storm rages on, only improving by Wednesday evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

As the snow comes to an end late Wednesday, some areas in Southern Colorado could be buried under up to a foot of snow, with even more for the mountains. With clearing skies during the overnight hours, temperatures will be brutally cold by Thursday morning, with single digits and negative lows in our forecast. Wind chill temperatures will be even worse, down as low as -5 to -15 degrees along the I-25 corridor, and as low as -15 to -25 degrees in the high country.

After a cold one on Thursday, temperatures will rebound nicely just in time for the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.