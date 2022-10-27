Snow quickly ends tonight and the sun returns Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers in the southern mountains and southern I-25 corridor should end by midnight. Those who saw accumulating snow today will likely see icy road conditions overnight and early Friday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 57; Sunny on Friday and cool with much lighter winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 60; Sunny and seeing temperatures rebound on Friday with light wind.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 59; Mostly sunny and dry on Friday and cool.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 49; A cold and icy start with sunshine and snow melt during the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 56; Cold in the morning and chilly during the day with sunshine on Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; Upper 20s to low 30s tonight then low 60s for highs on Friday with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/26; High: 54/55; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 am Friday. Conditions become sunny and lingering snow will melt during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 50s; WINTER STORM WARNING for the southern Sangre De Cristos (south of La Veta Pass) and Raton Pass until 6 am Friday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Wet Mountains and northern Sangre De Cristos until midnight Thursday night. Conditions become sunny and remain chilly on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures rebound back to seasonal averages through the weekend with 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains and I-25. The weekend will be sunny with light wind.

