Snow & possible thunderstorms return to Southern Colorado Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Weakening breezes and mostly clear skies will make for a nice night across Southern Colorado. After such a mild day on Sunday, tonight's lows won't be as cold as last night, with 20s and 30s expected outside of the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 57. Temperatures should warm up pretty quickly on Monday out ahead of a cold front that will move into the Pikes Peak Region by early to mid afternoon. The front will bring strong north winds to the forecast and the potential for late afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms. As temperatures cool behind the front, the rain will change to snow, with several inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

PUEBLO: Low: 31; High: 65. Mild on Monday ahead of a powerful front that will sweep through the area by mid to late afternoon. Behind the front, wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible, along with a rain/snow mix that should change over to all snow by late Monday night. A trace to 2" of snow will be possible by Tuesday morning.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 63. Through early Monday afternoon, we'll see a mild and gusty day. Once the front passes through, strong north winds will develop across Fremont County as rain and snow showers move in. With snow possible through early Tuesday morning, we could pick up between a trace to 2" of accumulation.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 24; High: 44. After a brief break in the action on Sunday, we'll see a return to an all too familiar mid-April wintry weather pattern on Monday. Snow is expected to develop by mid to late afternoon. Snow totals through Tuesday morning will range between 3-6".

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 40s. What starts out as a calm and pleasant day will quickly turn unsettled by early to mid afternoon. A powerful cold front will barrel through northern El Paso County with gusty winds, snow and possible thundersnow.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Increasing clouds on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will bring powerful wind gusts to the Plains by Monday evening, with blowing dust expected due to the strong wind. Rain showers will changeover to snow Monday night, with a trace to 2" possible by Tuesday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Dry conditions early on Monday will give way to a windy and wet evening as a powerful cold front comes and crashes the party. What starts out as rain will transition to snow by Monday night, with several inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Windy across the mountains on Monday before the snows pick up later in the day. This storm will bring more moisture to the Central Mountains than our state's southern mountain ranges. Snow totals in our local mountains will range between 2-5".

Extended Outlook:

Snow should wrap up very early Tuesday morning. Even without the snow falling, the morning commute will likely be a slushy mess. Areas of most concern will be the Pikes Peak Region, Teller County and the Denver area. Behind the storm, the rest of the day on Tuesday will be cold and breezy. Another storm is likely to bring a rain/snow combo to parts of Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with a few more inches of accumulation possible. Life on the storm track will continue through Friday when a warmer storm could help trigger afternoon thunderstorms.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter