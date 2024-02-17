Snow on Friday night will clear out by Saturday morning in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will expand across southern Colorado overnight. They will be heaviest across the region between 8 pm - 3 am. Snow will taper off from north to south across the region on Saturday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 5 am for El Paso County.

Snow total forecast from Friday night through Saturday morning:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 36;

Snow will end by about 5-6 am. Roads will be icy/snowy in the morning then begin to melt. Clouds will slowly clear out during the day with sunshine in the late afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 19; High: 39;

Snow showers will end by about 6-7 am on Saturday. The clouds will gradually clear out during the afternoon and icy roads will melt in the sun.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 39;

Snow showers will end by 6-7 am and roads may be icy/snowy early in the day Saturday. The clouds will clear out during the afternoon and temperatures will warm above freezing.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8; High: 35;

Snow ends by about 4-5 am and then it will be cloudy and cold in the morning. Temperatures will eventually climb above freezing when the sun comes out in the late morning to early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 12; High: 36;

Snow ends by 4-5 am and the morning will be cloudy with snowy roads. The clouds slowly dissipate during the day and the sun will help melt roads and warm temperatures to above freezing.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Snow ends by about 5-7 am and then the clouds will linger through the first half of the day. Partly cloudy afternoon conditions with peeks of sunshine will help temperatures warm to the mid-30s to low 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/17; High: 36/38;

Snow showers end by 7-8 am and the sky will be mostly cloudy through mid-day then the sun will peek out a bit. Temperatures will rise above freezing and the roads will melt.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with temperatures making it from the low 30s to low 40s. Temperature will be dependent on the amount of snow cover, with the snow keeping some areas colder.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and a return to warmer temperatures with highs in the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the plains. The mild temperatures in the 40s,50s, and 60s continue through next week. There is potential for some mountain snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday, with a few showers possible for I-25 on Thursday. But there is high uncertainty in that potential, so the First Alert5 team will keep an eye on it.

