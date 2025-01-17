Snow moves into Southern Colorado tonight, dangerous cold follows this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A mixed bag of weather is ahead for our Friday in advance of a major change in the weather pattern this weekend. This morning, temperatures are mild as the downslope winds are quite gusty across the eastern Plains. Many areas on the I-25 corridor are waking up to temperatures in the 40s. The "warm before the storm" will only last through early this afternoon as a cold front will initiate some big changes. Behind the front, strong and gusty north winds will allow for colder air to spill in from the north. Snow will take some time to fill in, with no significant impacts expected to this evening's drive home from work.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go in to effect starting at 5 pm for the I-25 corridor, the I-70 corridor, and much of Southern Colorado.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect starting at 5 pm for areas in purple on this map

Snow will continue into Saturday morning, with roads expected to turn snow covered and icy across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 12. Friday will start out windy and mild before a big change in the weather pattern by the second half of the day. An incoming cold front will bring colder air to the Pikes Peak Region and snow this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 51; Low: 13. It's been a windy morning in Pueblo, with the wind expected to weaken over the next few hours while turning northerly this afternoon. Once today's well advertised cold front passes through, snow will develop, with accumulations and impacts to travel overnight tonight and into Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 16. We're looking at another mild day ahead for Canon City and eastern Fremont County before snow and cold arrive this evening. After a high in the lower 50s, our low tonight will fall down to the teens.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 3. Fair conditions and mild January temperatures early on will give way to a big shift in the weather pattern this evening, with snow and cold developing across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 0s/10s. Today's forecast will feel like two different, distinct seasons. Mild sunshine early in the day will give way to snow and cold by this evening, with impacts to travel into Saturday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. Breezy west winds this morning will turn more northerly this afternoon as a powerful cold front barrels across the High Plains. Gusts around 40-45 mph will be possible, with snow to follow later tonight and Saturday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s. It's been a windy morning on the southern I-25 corridor, especially in Huerfano County. A cold front later today will lead to a shift in the wind to the north, ushering in colder air and snow for late Friday night and Saturday.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s. Windy, with dry skies during the day that will give way to increasing snow showers this evening and Saturday. This storm will favor the eastern slopes of the Wets and Sangres with the highest totals, while our mountain valleys will see much lower amounts compared to areas east of the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow will continue at times on Saturday. Colder air will be felt, with our high in Colorado Springs only warming into the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Snow totals through Saturday night are expected to be within the 3-6" range, with as much as 4-8" in Woodland Park and 5-8" for Monument.

Saturday night will mark our first of three night where we will see the potential for negative lows in Colorado Springs, with the coldest night coming on Monday as our forecast is calling for a low of around -10 degrees.

Another round of light snow will be possible from Sunday night into Monday morning, with accumulations expected to stay under 1".

