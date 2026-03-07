Snow melts quickly on Saturday under the sunshine in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The ongoing WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will expire at midnight. After that, lingering snow showers will quickly come to an end.

Roads will be icy or snow-covered early on Saturday morning, and temperatures will be very cold. The sun will be out, which will melt the roads quickly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 49;

The sun will be out Saturday morning, melting the roads quickly. It will be a chilly day with light wind out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 55;

It will be sunny and cool on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 51;

It will be sunny on Saturday, melting the snow. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 42;

It will be sunny on Saturday, which will quickly kick-start snow melting. It will be chilly with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 45;

The sun will help to melt the snow on Saturday, and temperatures will rise above freezing. It will be sunny with light wind out of the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

It will be a sunny and cool Saturday in the low to mid-50s. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/19; High: 51/53;

Saturday will be sunny and cool. Wind will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

The roads will be icy or snow-packed in the morning on Saturday, but roads will start to melt with the sunshine on Saturday. Plowed roads should dry out quickly. Temperatures will rise above freezing in the mountain valleys. Wind will be light to breezy at times.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees warmer than Saturday. It will remain sunny with breezy conditions at times.

Next week is overall trending dry with above average temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

