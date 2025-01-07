Snow is here, with major disruptions to travel and schools on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

The snow is here, and it will continue across Southern Colorado much of the day. The worst of the storm can be expected through late this morning, with snow tapering off to flurries from north to south this afternoon. This storm won't be elevation dependent like many storms we see. In fact, some of the highest totals may end up being in places like Security-Widefield, Fort Carson, Fountain, Pueblo and Canon City.

Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect in El Paso and Pueblo counties until 5 pm, with Winter Weather Advisories for other areas in Southern Colorado.

With the snow winding down this evening and the storm clearing out tonight, it will be very cold. Overnight lows will tumble down to the single digits in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with negative lows in our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 24; Low: 7. The worst of the storm will be this morning, with snow coming to an end this afternoon and evening. Snow totals from 3-6", with the highest amounts expected on south side of the metro, for places like Security-Widefield and Fort Carson. Totals in these areas could exceed snow ranges referenced above.

Pueblo forecast: High: 27; Low: 5. Pueblo has seen some pretty good snow so far today, with more heavy snow possible up until the lunch hour. During periods of heavy snow, visibility will be impacted, as well as conditions on the roads. Snow totals from 3-6".

Canon City forecast: High: 28; Low: 10. Cold and snowy on Tuesday, with temperatures throughout the day hovering in the middle and upper 20s. Snow should wind down this afternoon, with the worst of the storm expected this morning. Snow totals from 2-5".

Woodland Park forecast: High: 19; Low: 0. Snow will continue to make headlines this morning, with drier air punching in from north to south this afternoon. Unlike most storms, Teller County could actually wind up with less snow than the lower elevations of the Pikes Peak Regoin. Snow totals from 2-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Periods of snow this morning will give way to drier skies this afternoon as the storm clears out during the second half of the day. Most of the accumulating snowfall should wrap up around the lunch hour, with only lingering light snow showers or flurries this afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Snow and cold will be on the menu today as our latest storm brings a wintry mess to Southern Colorado. Snow totals on the Plains will today will range between 1-4", with snow tapering off by this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Snow will be light to moderate most of the day for the southern I-25 corridor. Amounts will be around 1-4", with the highest totals in Huerfano County. Snow should end this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Snow showers will stick around most of the day in the southeastern mountains, where a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect until 5 pm. Snow totals from 2-6" in the mountains, and 1-3" for the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our low in Colorado Springs on Wednesday will be around 7 degrees. With sunshine returning to the forecast, our high on Wednesday should rebound into the lower to middle 30s.

A strong cold front Thursday will bring the potential for 30-40 mph wind gusts to the Pikes Peak Region, and a few snow showers. Accumulations aren't likely for Colorado Springs, but up to 1" of snow could fall near Monument and in Woodland Park on Thursday. Looking ahead to the weekend, another storm will bring the potential for light snow from Saturday evening into Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.