Snow in the mountains, strong thunderstorms on I-25 and the plains

A mix of rain, snow, thunderstorms - some severe - and fire danger are all on tap today in Colorado! A potent region of upper-level low pressure is tracking through the state, as a surface low develops over the southeastern plains. A warm front is working north this morning and will stall near to slightly north of the Pikes Peak Region. As the surface low forms this afternoon, good wind shear will develop over the plains. If enough heating can occur with some peaks of sunshine, severe thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon.

KOAA Severe Weather Potential Saturday in Colorado is a 2/5 slight risk for parts of the eastern plains



Here's our latest snow total forecast across southern Colorado:

KOAA Pikes Peak Region snow totals through Sunday morning



Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 34.

Rain, heavy at times, with some thunder this morning. Plenty of moisture - a good inch of rain will fall by the end of today. At times this morning and afternoon, wet snow is possible, particularly north of U.S 24 and west of I-25, but this snow won't stick with temperatures remaining too warm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 38.

Thunderstorms continue through the morning - but even this morning we've already picked up 0.73" at Pueblo Airport at the 8:00 hour, about a quarter inch came from a thunderstorm line that rolled through around 7AM. Showers become lighter around lunchtime as the best instability shifts north. By 3:00PM, you may see a peek or two of sunshine or at least a thinning in the clouds before more showers work back in for dinner which should be lighter.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 39.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain for you today, great news after a dry month. A good "indoor spring cleaning" kind of day. Good rain this morning - it will get lighter by around 12:00PM. We'll bring in more showers off-and-on this afternoon and evening, with everything wrapping up by 11:00PM.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 26.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 6:00 AM Sunday

Snow, heavy at times today - but with temperatures close to freezing, getting anything to stick during the day is going to be tough. When showers are heavier, roads will be snow covered. When they're lighter, they'll just be wet with a few slick spots. Above town by about 500 feet, you'll see all snow, and it will stick. Across the board, this is a heavy, wet snow - very high moisture content. Good for making snowballs, bad for shoveling. It also will tend to melt quickly. In total, you'll get 7-12" out of this storm, but not all of that is going to be sticking to the roads - it'll be more apparent on grassy surfaces. Snow showers will be off-and-on through the day and into this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 30s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 12:00 AM Sunday

Snow, heavy at times this morning - but with warm temperatures, most of it won't stick. With heavier showers over the next several hours, temperatures will fall, leading to accumulation on grassy surfaces. Nonetheless, low visibility at times with low clouds, and big, wet snowflakes through much of the day. The best chance for snow to stick outside of grassy surfaces will be after sunset tonight with wrap around moisture as the low departs. In Black Forest, snow may stick sooner due to slightly cooler temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon on the eastern plains. Large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado are all possible - particularly in Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Crowley counties. The best chance for a tornado is in Kiowa county. Stay weather aware today, and make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings. Severe potential will ultimately depend on how well your skies clear out this afternoon. Best chance for a strong storm is between 2:00PM and 7:00PM.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/58; Low: 34/35.

A couple rounds of thunderstorms through the day - with peaks of sun in the early afternoon. Better chances for showers and storms from the mid-PM on as moisture flows back south as our low tracks away.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Pikes Peak until 6:00 AM Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains until 6:00 AM Sunday.

Not a great day in the mountains! Snow levels will be around 9,000 feet early, dropping to 7,000 feet tonight. Snow, heavy at times falling through the day. The main zones will be the Pikes Peak Region, west into the central mountains and north through the Front Range. Some of these spots could see 3 feet of snow before all is said and done! Elevation is key - the mountain tops get the 3 foot totals, 10,000 feet should get a foot or two. Southern mountains get a lot less.

Extended outlook forecast:

Leftover moisture will lead to afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday. Sunday morning will be nice, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. This will be a more typical springtime thunderstorm pattern for Colorado with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. If you plan to travel, above 8,000 feet, these storms will fall with snow - meaning travel into the high country will remain tricky Sunday afternoon. Plan accordingly. We'll dry out and warm up Monday to Wednesday with temperatures warming nicely to the 70s to low 80s before a late week cold front brings the next chance for showers and storms.

