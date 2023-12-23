Snow in the mountains all day Saturday will move to the plains at night

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers will move in the San Juan mountains, the San Luis Valley, and the Sangre De Cristos mountains tonight. The plains will be mild, with clear conditions tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Conditions will be partly cloudy and mild during the day, then after sunset, there is a chance of rain showers that will quickly change over to snow. Heavy bursts of snow are possible overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Partly cloudy with mild temperatures during the day then a chance of rain after 5 pm. Rain will transition to snow showers overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 54;

A quick light rain shower is possible in the morning, then the afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild. Rain is possible again after 5 pm, transitioning to snow overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with mild temperatures, there is a chance of snow showers after 4 pm, continuing overnight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 47;

Partly cloudy with dry and mild conditions until after about 5 pm when rain is possible, quickly transitioning to snow showers that continue overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with scattered light rain showers possible in the morning. Then clear through the daytime, rising to the upper 50s to low 60s. Then snow showers are possible overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/34; High: 52/53;

Mostly cloudy with sporadic rain showers possible early on Saturday, then heavier snow showers move in overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

The Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting Saturday at 5 pm and ending Sunday at 5 pm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday for the Sangre De Cristos Mountains. Snow showers will be possible Saturday morning, with a bit of a break mid-day, then continuing again in the late afternoon and overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday there will be periodic scattered snow showers across the region. It will be blustery with strong N wind from 10-20 mph across the region. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Then snow will come to an end Sunday afternoon or evening across southern Colorado. It will be a clear and cold Christmas Eve with good flying weather for Santa. Christmas Day will be cooler than average in the 30s and 40s but there will be sunshine and dry weather likely across the state.

Snow forecast Saturday-Sunday:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.