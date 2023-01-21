Snow gradually comes to an end in southern Colorado Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Ongoing snow showers in southeastern Colorado will linger on Saturday, gradually lightening up through the afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in place until 5 pm for SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS AND HUERFANO, LAS ANIMAS, CROWLEY, OTERO, KIOWA, BENT, PROWERS, AND BACA COUNTIES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in place until 5 pm for WET MOUNTAINS AND PUEBLO COUNTY.

Additional snowfall today (between 5 am to 5 pm) in the advisory and warning zones will be between 1 to 4 inches.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 29; Low: 14. A mixture of sunshine, clouds, and flurries today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 32; Low: 14. Partly cloudy with a few stray flurries today with little to no accumulation.

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 17. Partly cloudy today and chilly.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 19; Low: 8. Partly cloudy today with a few off-and-on flurries with little to no accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 23; Low: 12. Partly cloudy with a few stray flurries today with little to no accumulation.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: teens. WINTER STORM WARNING until 5 pm. Snow showers will gradually decrease in intensity and coverage throughout the day. Additional snowfall today of 1 to 4 inches.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 27/27; Low: 15/12. Off and on light snow showers today. Additional snowfall today of a dusting to 2 inches.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: single digits/teens. A mix of light snow showers, sunshine, and clouds today. The southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains will be under a WINTER STORM WARNING until 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer during the day. Snow showers will once again move in on Sunday evening and linger into Monday morning. There is still uncertainty in the storm track of Sunday-Monday's storm, so stay tuned as we nail down snow forecast totals over the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

