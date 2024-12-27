Snow for the ski areas and mild in the plains on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and temperatures will generally fall into the teens in the mountains and the 20s in the plains. Light showers in Las Animas County and the SE plains will dissipate by 10-11 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 49;

Friday's high temperature will be about 5 degrees above average. There will be a breeze out of the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Friday will be mild with high clouds. Winds will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

High clouds and mild temperatures on Friday with breezy wind from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 42;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 46;

Monument and the Tri-Lakes will be mild with high clouds on Friday with breezy wind from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

There will be high clouds in the plains on Friday with highs reaching the mid-50s. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/29; High: 50/53;

Mild but gusty on Friday with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 40s;

The mountain valleys east of the continental divide will be partly cloudy, mild, and breezy on Friday. West of the divide, there will be snow showers for Friday, so plan on winter driving conditions over mountain passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend in eastern Colorado, peaking on Sunday in the 50s and 60s and about 10 to 15 degrees above average. Periodic snow showers will continue in the mountains at ski areas over the weekend, with breezy winds across the state.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

