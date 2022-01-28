Snow exits this evening, dangerous cold expected Friday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

The last of today's storm should clear out of the southern part of our state by 8-10 pm. Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect in Pueblo County until 8 pm, and will last until 10 pm for Huerfano and parts of Las Animas counties. Behind the storm comes some serious cold, with overnight temperatures falling off into the single digits and negative lows over Southern Colorado.

Thanks to fresh snow on the ground, overnight lows in Southern Colorado will be bone-chilling tonight! #cowx pic.twitter.com/FnDNdZ4EXO — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) January 28, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 8; High: 45. Brutally cold temperatures Friday morning will give way to a sunny and seasonal afternoon as highs rebound nicely into the middle 40s.

PUEBLO: Low: 5; High: 49. Single digit temperatures and negative wind chill values early Friday morning will quickly give way to a nice and pleasant afternoon, with a high for the day right near 50 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 7; High: 46. With a light layer of fresh snow on the ground, we're looking at a cold night throughout Fremont County. After sunrise Friday, we should warm quickly as highs look to climb into the middle 40s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: -2; High: 34. Brutal wind chill values down as low as -15 degrees will accompany a cold night of weather across Teller County. Highs Friday will be warmer than today, but will only barely warm above freezing.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 0s; High: 30s/40s. With overnight lows dropping down to the single digits, make sure to bring your pets inside tonight to help keep them warm. Highs on Friday will be chilly, only topping out in the 30s and lower 40s.

PLAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s. A bone-chilling night for the Plains will be followed by a round of seasonal temperatures on Friday as highs moderate behind today's storm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 0s; High: 40s. Once the snow comes an end this evening, we're expecting a night of bitterly cold temperatures for the southern I-25 corridor. Once the sun comes out, highs will warm into the 40s on Friday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s/30s. Chilly sunshine for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Friday, but with generally light winds, it will be a beautiful day.

Extended Outlook:

A building ridge of high pressure will ensure a nice looking weekend for Southern Colorado. Saturday looks warmer than Sunday, with highs in the Plains warming into the 50s and 60s. By Sunday, a weak low will pass by to our south, which won't bring us any snow, but will cool us slightly and bring a few clouds to the region. After the weekend, our next potential snow maker is taking shape for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with widespread snow and very cold temperatures expected.

