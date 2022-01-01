Snow ends Saturday afternoon and frigid air settles in

Today’s Forecast:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 am Saturday for NORTHERN EL PASO COUNTY, PIKES PEAK, TELLER COUNTY AND THE RAMPART RANGE, KIOWA, BENT, PROWERS, OTERO, HUERFANO, LAS ANIMAS AND BACA COUNTIES, AND THE LA GARITA MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET, NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS BETWEEN 8500 AND 11000 FEET, SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS BETWEEN 7500 AND 11000 FEET

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 11 am Saturday for WESTERN MOSQUITO RANGE AND EAST LAKE COUNTY ABOVE 11000 FEET AND EASTERN SAWATCH MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET, SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET, EASTERN SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET. Additional mountain accumulations up to a foot today.

A WIND CHILL WATCH is in effect Saturday evening through Sunday morning for the SAN LUIS VALLEY where wind chill temperatures could reach as low as negative 30°.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 16; Low: -1. Light snow lasts through lunchtime, picking up an additional dusting to 1 inch Saturday. Wind chill tonight will make it feel like -10° to -15°.

PUEBLO: High: 17; Low: -4. Snow lasts until early afternoon, additional accumulations today of 1-2 inches. The wind chill tonight will dip as low as -15°.

CANON CITY: High: 17; Low: 1. Snow lasts until early afternoon. Additional accumulations today up to an inch. Wind chill tonight will make it feel like 0° to -5° by Sunday morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 11; Low: -2. A cold day with snow lingering until lunchtime with additional accumulations 1-2 inches today. Wind chill overnight will feel like -15° to -20°.

TRI-LAKES: High: teens; Low: negative single digits. Snow ends by lunchtime with additional accumulations of 1-2 inches. Wind chill tonight will make it feel like -10° to -15°.

PLAINS: High: teens; Low: negative single digits. Snow will last through late afternoon, additional accumulation of 1-3 inches, especially along and south of HWY 50. The wind chill will be dangerous today, dipping as low as -25°.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: teens; Low: single digits. Snow showers last through late afternoon with additional accumulations of 2-3 inches today. Wind chill overnight will make it feel -10° to -15°.

MOUNTAINS: High: teens; Low: negative single digits/negative teens. Snow lingers through this morning for the San Juans, Mosquito and Sawatch range, lingering a bit longer for the Sangre De Cristos. Elevations between 7,500 and 10,000 feet will see an additional 3-8 inches. 10,000 feet and above will see up to a foot today. Tonight will be frigid, stay inside and venture outdoors only if necessary for a short amount of time.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures quickly returning to near normal, to the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains. Temperatures climb to the 40s and 50s early in the week. Then the next cold front arrives Wednesday, leading to another below-freezing day on Thursday.

