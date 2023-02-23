Snow ending tonight, dangerous wind chills by Thursday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

While there's a pretty good chance for more strong winds and snow in the mountains this evening, snow showers are expected to decrease over the Plains. After the snow ends, clouds and very cold temperatures will continue in our forecast as today's Arctic airmass stays over Southern Colorado.

Along with the cold, wind chill temperatures during the overnight hours will drop as low as -5 to -20 degrees over parts of Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 3; High: 30; Sub-zero wind chills tonight and Thursday morning ahead of a bright, but very cold afternoon for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 34; Layer up in the morning and brace for some seriously cold air to start your day. Sunshine and breezy southeast winds by the afternoon will help to push the mercury above freezing, helping to melt away some of today's snow.

Canon City forecast: Low: 9; High: 37; Decreasing clouds late tonight will allow temperatures to tumble into the single digits by Thursday morning. Sunshine in the afternoon will help some as highs look to climb into the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 1; High: 27; A super cold morning with dangerous wind chills over Teller County will be followed by a cold and blustery day, with afternoon wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s; Once the snow comes to an end this evening, clearing skies will give way to frigid overnight temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Wind chill temperatures by Thursday morning are expected to hover around -10 to -15 degrees. It will remain cold throughout the day as highs only look to climb into the upper 20s.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; The cold will continue on Thursday even as sunshine returns to our forecast. Easterly winds could be quite gusty by the afternoon, topping out around 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; As the snow wraps up later tonight, we'll be left with a much brighter day of weather on Thursday. However, southwest winds will be gusty by the afternoon, topping out around 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 10s/20s; Sunshine returns on Thursday as all winter weather alerts should be allowed to expire by early morning. A few snow showers will be possible by the afternoon, and it will be another cold and blustery day for the southeastern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Once the Arctic air begins to lift, we're looking at a relatively quiet and warmer day by Friday as highs look to rebound to near seasonal averages. High pressure builds in this weekend, with downslope warming expected to bring back 50s and 60s, and some occasionally windy weather to the Plains.

Heading to the mountains this weekend...expect periods of snow and unsettled weather for the high country, especially Sunday.

