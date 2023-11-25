Snow continues west of I-25 overnight, Saturday will be chilly

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow showers continue, mostly in the mountains overnight. A few light showers will spill over into the plains, namely the I-15 corridor tonight into Saturday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 11 am Saturday for the mountains and until 5 pm Saturday for a small portion of the eastern plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 10; High: 28;

A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise and cold and mostly cloudy day. The sky gradually clears throughout the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 34;

Cold with a few flurries in the morning. Clouds will be overcast in the morning and then gradually clear out in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 34;

Winter Weather Advisory until 11 am Saturday. Snow will be light in the morning and end in the afternoon. It will be a cold and cloudy day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 24;

Winter Weather Advisory until 11 am Saturday. Light snow will end by the late morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy and cold.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 9; High: 25;

Mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers on Saturday. It will be a cold day with icy roads.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s/30s;

Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Light snow will be possible off and on during the day with only light accumulations.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 12/19; High: 27/34;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a few flurries in the morning. Otherwise, it will be a cold day with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 20s/30s;

Winter Weather Advisory until 11 am Saturday. Additional accumulations will be about 2-5 inches from Friday evening through Saturday evening in the areas under a Winter Weather Advisory in the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains regions.

Additional snow accumulation forecast from Friday 8 pm - Saturday evening:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

