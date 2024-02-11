Snow continues overnight, moving south through southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will continue overnight across the region, gradually lightening up from north to south through Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cold tonight, into the single digits and teens in the mountains and the teens and 20s in the plains. Roads will be icy or snow-covered tonight.

Additional snowfall forecast between 6 pm Saturday and 6 am Sunday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 35;

Snowy roads in the morning, with clouds and a few flurries. The sun comes out and the roads will improve greatly. Winds will be from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 38;

Light snow and clouds in the morning will clear out and the sun will melt any ice or snow on the roads. Winds will be variable in direction, from about 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 37;

Partly cloudy on Sunday with dry conditions. The sun will help thaw any icy roads. Winds will be variable in direction and about 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 32;

The sun will be out and it will be dry on Sunday. Roads will melt quickly. Wind will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 32;

Sunny and drying out on Sunday. The roads will melt and conditions will improve for travel. Winds will be light at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s;

Cloudy with light snow in the morning. The sky will gradually clear during the day and the sun with help to melt the snow. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/19; High: 31/32;

Snow showers in the morning will gradually come to an end between about 8-10 am. The sky will be partly cloudy and roads will improve in the afternoon with some sunshine.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s;

Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon after the snow showers clear out late morning from the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, the temperatures next week will rise back to seasonable 40s and 50s in southern Colorado. The sky will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds all week. The weather pattern generally looks dry for us in the next 7 days.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

