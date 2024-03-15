Snow coming to an end this afternoon, with showers to follow this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

After getting absolutely clobbered with snow over the past 24-48 hours, our forecast will be improving this afternoon across Southern Colorado as snow comes to an end. With some sun peeks this afternoon and above freezing highs, we will see some melting and evaporation. However, as we all know, there's a lot of snow to get through!

My concern heading into tonight is that some of this could re-freeze, leading to pockets of ice and very slick driving conditions on our roadways. Be careful driving after sunset and into Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 23. With snow showers wrapping up around the lunch hour, we'll see a much nicer afternoon here in the Pikes Peak Region compared to the last 48 hours, with filtered sunshine and a high in the middle 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 24. This afternoon we'll see a transition from snowy skies to dry skies as the storm finally moves out of our area. With a high up near 40 degrees and peeks of sunshine, the melting process will begin.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 26. Snow showers will be coming to an end this afternoon as the storm wraps up over Southern Colorado, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and slightly above freezing highs.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 17. As we head past the lunch hour, we're looking at decreasing snow showers and some potential sun breaks in Woodland Park. This will come as a welcomed change after receiving several feet of snow since Wednesday. This should give residents of Teller County some time to starting digging out from the feet of that's fallen across the county!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. As the snow clears out, areas of fog have been developing over northern El Paso County this morning. The fog should gradually lift this afternoon, with skies turning mostly cloudy.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow showers will gradually come to an end this afternoon, leaving us with some sun peeks and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Rain and snow will wrap up this afternoon, leaving us with drying skies as we head into Friday evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 10s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible into the late afternoon hours as Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect until 6 pm for the Wets and Sangres. With how much snow has fallen over the past 24-48 hours, travel is not recommended until roads have been plowed.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will warm into the 40s on both Saturday and Sunday for Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and while the main part of the storm will be gone, enough moisture will remain to keep at least a chance for occasional rain and snow showers in our forecast this weekend. Impacts look to be fairly minimal, but the rain and snow showers could impact plans for those attending the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs on Saturday as well as any other plans that you may have outdoors. Looking at the latest modeling, the best chances for rain and snow will be for areas along and south of Highway 50.

Into early next week, snowmelt sunshine returns with highs climbing each afternoon into the 50s and 60s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.