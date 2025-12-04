Snow comes to an end tonight, roads remain icy and snow-packed Thursday morning

Tonight's Forecast:

Winter alerts remain in effect tonight for counties along and north of the Arkansas River until 8 pm. South of Pueblo and Fremont County, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect until 2 am.

Snow showers will gradually come to an end overnight, with clouds lingering early on Thursday. Roads will be icy and snow-packed on Thursday morning, but once the sun comes out, roads will begin to melt.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 35;

Icy roads in the morning, then the day will become mostly sunny, helping to thaw us out. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 33;

Snowy and icy roads in the morning, then the sun comes out. Wind will be out of the WSW at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 40;

Mostly sunny but chilly on Thursday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 33;

Roads will be snow-packed or icy in the morning, but the sun will be out on Thursday, helping to melt the snow. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 37;

Roads will be snow-packed and icy in the morning, but the sun will help to melt the roads. It will be chilly and mostly sunny on Thursday with light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s;

There will be icy spots on the roads in the morning, but the clouds will decrease and the day will be mostly sunny. Winds will be light.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/16; High: 36/42;

Roads will be snow-packed and icy in the morning, but the sun will be coming out to help melt the roads. Winds will be light, and temperatures will rise above freezing.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

Roads will be snow-packed or icy for a good portion of the day. Plowed roads will melt nicely with a mostly sunny day on Thursday with cold temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rebound through the rest of the week, returning to the 30s and 40s through the weekend. Temperatures continue to rise into next week, and some low 50s are in store!

