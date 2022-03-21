Snow, blowing snow and damaging wind gusts expected on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Starting later tonight, a large and powerful storm system will bring big weather changes to Southern Colorado for the next 2-3 days. The strong southerly winds that have prompted Red Flag Warnings while delivering spring-time warmth to the forecast today will turn northerly tomorrow morning behind a passing cold front. Behind that front, strong winds will develop by around sunrise up towards the Pikes Peak Region, and spread south and east during the day. High Wind Warnings will go into effect in El Paso, Pueblo and Crowley counties before sunrise Monday.

KOAA weather High Wind Warning for Southern Colorado on Monday, with the potential for damaging wind gusts

The other story will be the snow! That should start to fall this evening across the Continental Divide before spreading into the southeast mountains and Plains by Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 37; Following the passage of an early morning cold front will come the potential for strong and potentially damaging northerly wind gusts. A High Wind Warning will go into effect at 5 am, and continue until 3 pm, with the potential for gusts to 60 mph. Snow showers will also move through the Pikes Peak Region at times tomorrow, but due to the north wind, accumulations will be minor compared to the wind. We're forecasting anywhere from no snow accumulation to an inch or two on the north and west sides of town.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 44; A wind whipped and colder start to the week for Pueblo, with a High Wind Warning set to go into effect starting at 5 am. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph and difficult driving conditions along east-west oriented roadways will be possible. Snow will be secondary here as well due to the significant amount of north wind in the forecast, with 0-1" of accumulation.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 42; While it will be gusty in Canon City on Monday, it won't be as windy as what we'll see to our east. However, snow will still be limited due to the northerly flow, with only minor accumulations of under 1" possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 32; A blustery and cold start to work week, and the first full day of spring! Snow showers will build during the morning hours, and with 30-40 mph gusts in the forecast, blowing snow and low visibility will be a hazard to drivers at times tomorrow. Snow totals from 1-4".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s; A cold and very windy start to the week with the potential for blowing snow adding insult to injury in our forecast. A High Wind Warning will go into effect starting at 5 am, with the potential for 60 mph gusts along the Palmer Divide. Snow is expected to start after 7 am, with up to a couple of inches of accumulation through Monday evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s; Today's warm southerly winds will give way to a colder north wind tomorrow as a powerful storm moves into Southern Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued starting at 6 am for Las Animas County, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Baca County. Snow and blowing snow may bring travel to a halt in some areas on Monday, so pack your patience and plan ahead for what could be a pretty nasty day of weather.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 30s; A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 6 am for the southern I-25 corridor and will continue into early Tuesday morning. Snow and blowing snow will build throughout the morning hours, and continue into early Monday evening. On top of 30-50 mph wind gusts, snow totals from Walsenburg to Trinidad are likely to range between 3-7".

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; Mountain travel may be treacherous at times on Monday due to the potential for snow and blowing snow. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for the Wet Mountains starting at 6 am, with Winter Storm Warnings for the Sangres. Snow totals in the Sangres will range between 5-10".

Extended outlook forecast:

The first main band of snow should clear out Monday evening. Behind it, we're expecting another round of strong and gusty winds on Tuesday. We're also watching for the potential for a few flurries or light snow showers late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulations.

The wind will remain a thorn in our side again on Wednesday, with 30-50 mph gusts still possible. With the wind subsiding late this week, high pressure will bring a nice stretch of weather to Southern Colorado starting on Thursday. Highs by the weekend will be warming into the 60s and 70s for areas east of the mountains.

