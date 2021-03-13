Snow and rain move into the state today, lasting all weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Please scroll through the photos/videos at the top of this article to see snow accumulations in your neighborhood.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for El Paso, Teller, Fremont, and Custer counties as well as the Sangre de Cristos and Wet mountains until Monday at 6 am.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 2 pm Saturday for the Walsenburg and Trinidad area.

Pockets of heavy snow or rain are expected across the region through the afternoon, with a late afternoon break. More snow moves into the mountains and Pikes Peak region tonight. Snow and rain continue off and on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will become gusty from the north.

Track the storm in real-time, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app or here:

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 33; Low: 29. Snow showers off and on today and tonight. Roads will hover above freezing or close to it during the day.

PUEBLO: High: 39; Low: 29. A mix of rain and snow through the day, with minimal snow accumulations.

CANON CITY: High: 39; Low: 30. A mix of snow and rain today, with a lot of melting on the ground.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 30; Low: 22. Heavy snow this afternoon through the overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Heavy snow late this morning through the overnight hours.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain and thunderstorms this morning, and again possible tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Pockets of heavy snow continue through the early afternoon, then drier air moves in this evening.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cooling down through the day but starting above freezing. Snow showers are expected of and on through the day, then becoming heavy overnight.

Extended Outlook:

Heavy snow in the mountains and Pikes Peak region on Sunday, with drier air south of HWY 50 in the plains. Nonetheless, off-and-on rain and snow showers expected through the entire weekend. Winds will be gusty from the north Sunday.

Monday will be the end of precipitation but it will take a bit for roads to recover, so expect a slow morning commute.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

