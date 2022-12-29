Snow and ice on Thursday morning will melt in the sun later today

Today’s Forecast:

Snow in the plains will end by 9 am. The sun will come out today and above-freezing temperatures will help to melt snow-covered roads.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 21. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Snow has ended but roads will be icy or snow-packed for the morning commute. Conditions clear out and warm nicely by the afternoon with plenty of melting snow expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 19. Light snow has left a mix of wet and snowy roads this morning. Partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 41; Low: 23. Minimal impacts to roads this morning, but watch for sneaky black ice. Warming with sunshine during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 25; Low: 13. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. This morning the roads have ice and snow. Some melting will occur during the day with sunshine expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30; Low: 13. WINTER STORM WARNING until 8 am Thursday. Snowpack on the roads will make for a tough morning commute. Sunshine and above-freezing temperatures will allow for snowmelt during the day.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Light snow will end by about 9 am with a mix of wet and snowy roads for the morning commute. Today becomes sunny and mild after the morning snow ends.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40/43; Low: 24/25. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: teens. Breezy and partly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures remaining below freezing. Watch for areas of snow and ice on roads.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb headed into the weekend, with New Year's temperatures close to average or above average for this time of year. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 40s for the mountains and 50s in the plains. The next cold front and snow chance arrives next Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.