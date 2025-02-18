Snow showers Monday night across southern Colorado as polar cold front arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

Light snow will fall tonight across parts of southern Colorado. A polar cold front has pushed into the region, leading to upslope flow. This is increasing moisture across the area, and also rapidly lowering temperatures. Snow impacts will be low for everyone, but the cold air will linger over the next several days.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 23;

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and very cold with upslope breezes particularly east of I-25 making it feel 10 degrees colder than the already cold low temperatures. Areas of fog are also possible. Snow totals should be low - 0-2" (0-1 is most likely, but a higher total is possible if upslope flow is stronger than modeled and leads to better moisture moving in, which is possible in this type of setup).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 11; High: 24;

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and very cold as arctic air filters west into the Arkansas River Valley. Easterly upslope winds at 15-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 29;

Cloudy with snow showers developing late. Snow accumulations will be 0-1"...generally light, but with the cold temperatures you can still expect isolated slick spots on roads out the door.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 30;

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Snow accumulations of 0-1". Otherwise, very cold with south winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 15-20; High: 20s;

Cloudy with snow showers, low clouds, and periods of freezing fog. Southeast winds at 10-15 mph. Snow accumulations of 0-1".

Plains forecast: Low: 0-5; High: 10s;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11:00 PM MON - 5:00 PM TUE

EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect from 5:00 PM TUE - 11:00 AM THURS

Cloudy with patchy snow showers at times. Snow accumulations 0-2". East winds at 10-25 mph leading to well below zero wind chills. Cover any exposed skin if you need to be outside for any extended period of time. Frostbite times tonight will be near 30 minutes, and under 30 minutes on Tuesday night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17; High: 28/34;

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers - but the "better" moisture misses you to the north and east. East winds at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: Teens; High: 20s;

Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the southern mountains, low impacts overall with accumulations of 0-1".

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be very cold with upslope flow throughout the day leading to cloudy skies, and scattered flurries. Impacts are expected to be low - but do expect a few slick spots and very chilly temperatures. While this cold isn't as intense as our last two cold outbreaks, it's still potentially dangerous, so if you plan to be outdoors for a long time, you'll want to cover exposed skin and pack the layers.

Tuesday night into Wednesday bring even colder air, with continued upslope flow leading to mainly cloudy skies. An upper level disturbance may lead to a few weak snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening, favoring the Pikes Peak Region and Teller County. Impacts should again be fairly low.

The end of the week brings a return of more mild temperatures, with high pressure dominating this weekend leading to above average highs.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.