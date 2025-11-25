Smooth sailing travel weather this week in Colorado; snow this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and cold with near or below freezing temperatures. On Tuesday morning, a dry cold front arrives bringing gusty northerly winds to the plains and a cool down for the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 44;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 48;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with ENE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 46;

It will be mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 39;

Chilly on Tuesday with NW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 42;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with NE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty NE wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/31; High: 45/47;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with ENE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday in the mountain valleys with chilly temperatures and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will remain dry and partly cloudy through the rest of Thanksgiving week. We will be back on the rise, generally in the 40s to 60s.

A cool down with snow showers arrives this weekend with temperatures falling to the 30s and 40s.

