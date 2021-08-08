Smoky skies and poor air quality remain today for Southern Colorado

Today's Forecast:

The smoke is super thick over Southern Colorado this morning and an Air Quality Alert remains in place across the entire state. I do see the smoke layer starting to thin out between noon and 2 pm. This trend should continue through this evening, mainly over the mountains. Then later today, another push of thicker smoke is expected to move back into the region. If you're experiencing any symptoms related to the smoke, try to reduce time outside until conditions improve.

Other than the smoke, we'll see a hot and dry day across Southern Colorado. Highs will soar into the 90s across the lower elevations, with 70s and 80s on tap for the mountains and mountain valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 59. Smoky skies will continue to bring super bad air quality to the Pikes Peak Region. Some reduction in wildfire smoke is expected through the afternoon hours as highs climb to near 90 degrees.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 60. Hot, hazy and dry today, with areas of thick smoke still a contributing factor to the forecast. Avoid time outside today if you suffer from a respiratory condition.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 63. Hot and hazy today, with areas of smoke and another day with poor air quality.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 50. Smoky sunshine today for Teller County, with some improvement to air quality expected throughout the day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and smoky throughout the day across northern El Paso County. Southwesterly breezes of 10-15 mph by the afternoon should help to thin the smoke out some by the second half of the day.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Smoke from wildfires burning across California and the western U.S. will continue to impact our forecast today. In addition to the smoke, hot highs in the middle to upper 90s can be expected across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot and hazy today, with areas of smoke. The smoke should disperse some by the afternoon as westerly winds increase across the region.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Smoke will thin out late this morning and this afternoon across the mountains. Strong westerly breezes are also expected today over the mountains, with gusts to 25 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Heavier smoke is expected to move back into the forecast by Sunday night, lingering into our Monday. While that's unfortunate news, the smoke is not expected to be as thick as what we saw on Saturday. Highs will be the hottest of the week on Monday before cooling a few degrees on Tuesday. Rain chances will be slim early in the week, but should increase by the end of the week for the mountains and the weekend for the Plains.

