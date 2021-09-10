Smoke begins to clear; record heat is still expected Friday and Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Hot today with air quality slowly improving as smoke starts to clear out. Temperatures will be hot and likely to break daily record highs again.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 97; Low: 60. The current record high temperature stands at 90° for today.

PUEBLO: High: 100; Low: 60. The current record high for today stands at 99°.

CANON CITY: High: 98; Low: 65. Hot with the sky clearing out.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 54. Very warm today with improving air quality.

TRI-LAKES: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Low 90s today and the smoke will be much lighter.

PLAINS: High: 100s; Low: 60s. A scorcher today with triple-digit heat and still a bit of a hazy sky.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid 90s with lots of sun and a light haze in the sky.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Smoke moves out of the mountains today but the heat remains where mountain valleys will be in the 80s or low 90s

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be nearly smoke-free, yet still very hot. Temperatures Saturday will be just a few degrees cooler than today. A bigger cool down of about 5-10 is expected Sunday with a weak front. Then next week a stronger cold front will bring temperatures down to the 70s and 80s on Tuesday with a slight chance of rain.

