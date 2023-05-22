Smoke and haze on the rise early this week in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Areas of smoke and haze will continue to filter into the state today from those large wildfires burning across western Canada. If you see the smoke thicken in your area and you're sensitive to it, stay indoors and keep your windows closed.

Thunderstorms today will once again favor the mountains, as well as the far east/southeast Plains. With slightly better steering currents in place, a rogue shower or two may possibly reach the I-25 corridor this afternoon, but overall chances for rain in the Springs and Pueblo appear to be very low.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Almost a repeat performance of what we saw on Sunday, today's forecast will be hazy and warm, with areas of smoke expected to continue across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. Hazy sunshine, with near average highs and only a very small chance of a rogue afternoon thundershower. Overall, I think that we'll stay dry today before storm chances increase beginning Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Haze and smoke throughout the day, along with the potential for a few passing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 40. Much like what we saw on Sunday, Teller County will see hazy skies today, along with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Icky smoke and haze from wildfires in burning in Canada will continue to impact air quality today in northern El Paso County, with afternoon thunderstorm chances only hovering around 20%.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Hazy sunshine, with warm highs and about a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm today across the far east and southeast Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Some haze and some smoke in our forecast today, along with about a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Stormy skies once again today for the mountains of Southern Colorado, and with the potential for slow-moving storms this afternoon, a slight risk of flooding will be possible near any recent burn scars.

Extended outlook forecast:

Daily thunderstorm chances will become more pronounced beginning on Tuesday, with the peak activity this week expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Those two afternoons will need to be watched closely for the potential for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across the Plains.

Thunderstorm chances will stick around Southern Colorado as we wrap up the week, but should be much more limited in coverage by the holiday weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.