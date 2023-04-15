Slushly snowmelt Saturday ahead

Today’s Forecast:

A slick morning in El Paso and Teller County after bursts of heavy snow. Be careful while driving as road conditions may change quickly throughout your route. Side roads and bridges are snow-covered. Main highways and interstates may just be wet.

The heaviest precipitation will move southeast through the HWY 50 corridor and end by late morning. A few more scattered rain or snow showers are possible in El Paso County and the plains north of HWY 50 this afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with a mix of sun and clouds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 24. Partly cloudy with melting snow today. N wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a slight chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 57; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with a morning rain-snow mix ending by 10 am. N wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Partly cloudy today with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 18. Partly cloudy with melting snow today. NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 43; Low: 21. Partly cloudy with melting snow today. N wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a slight chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly cloudy with a morning rain-snow mix ending by noon. NNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/55; Low: 25/26. Partly cloudy today with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens/20s. Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and back to seasonable temperatures. It will be a pleasant day with continued snowmelt. Then early next week highs return to the 60s and 70s with dry and sunny conditions. Winds becomes gusty Tuesday and Wednesday which will increase fire danger again.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.