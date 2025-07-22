Slow-moving afternoon and evening thunderstorms create flash flood risk

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lingering rain showers will slowly dissipate between 10 pm to 2 am. It will be humid and mild tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 88;

Tuesday will be toasty with sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will increase and thunderstorms will be likely in the late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 95;

Mostly sunny and warm during the day, with showers and thunderstorms expected from the late afternoon to evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 92;

It will be partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday, with afternoon thunderstorms expected. Storms may bring heavy rain and lightning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 79;

It will be partly cloudy and warm for the first part of the day. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60; High: 85;

Mostly sunny and very warm for the first half of the day with thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main hazards.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible in the evening, with small hail and heavy rain.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 86/86;

It will be warm with plenty of sunshine early on. Thunderstorms will be possible from the mid-afternoon to evening with heavy rain and lightning possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Sunshine early on with highs reaching the mid-70s to low 80s in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. Thunderstorms will be possible from the early afternoon to early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be a stormy week with daily afternoon thunderstorms expected, bringing the risk of heavy rain and flash flooding. Temperatures will be near average this week from the 70s to 90s. Then we will start to dry out and warm up for the weekend with highs ranging from the 80s to 100s in southern Colorado.

