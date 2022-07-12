Slightly warmer Tuesday, with scattered afternoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

With the heavy rain favoring the mountains and mountain valleys, flash flooding will remain a concern for our recent burn scars through early this evening. We've already seen several Flash Flood Warnings today for the Hayden Pass and Spring Fire burn scars, and these areas will need to be monitored closely for additional flooding both tonight and on Tuesday.

For the rest of us, most of the shower and thunderstorm action will favor the southeastern Plains, with storms winding down by 8-10 pm. Clearing skies after midnight will result in some very comfortable temperatures by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 83; A cool and comfortable morning with blue skies will give way to scattered daytime showers and thunderstorms. For the Pikes Peak Region, our best chances for rain will occur between 2-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 90; With upper 50s for morning lows, we'll see a pleasant start to our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will return by early to mid afternoon, and should push east of Pueblo by 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 87; Mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 74; Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be of the hit or miss variety on Tuesday in Teller County. A few stronger storms will be possible, with small hail, frequent lightning and heavy downpours the main threats.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Mostly sunny skies in the morning, with showers and thunderstorms likely at times Tuesday afternoon. Some stronger storms will have the potential to bring frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds to northern El Paso County between 2-6 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Thunderstorms across the southeastern Plains should wind down before midnight, but will be followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. The best chances for rain over the Plains will be from 5-10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Dry skies early Tuesday will give way to another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the southern I-25 corridor. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and small hail will be possible from any storms that pass overhead.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Dry for a few hours early Tuesday before showers and thunderstorms begin to develop between 11 am and 1 pm. From then, we're looking at the potential for on-again/off-again rain and thunder through late afternoon to early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

With high pressure expanding northward from the 4 Corners Region into Colorado, hot and dry weather will return to the Plains. While it won't be as hot as last weekend, highs will soar back into the 90s and very low 100s. From Wednesday to Thursday, daily storms will continue for the mountains, but there shouldn't be as much action for areas along and east of the interstate.

The monsoon will expand east late this week and weekend as high pressure drops south. This will allow for slight cooling and the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms to return to the Plains through the weekend.

