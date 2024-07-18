Slightly warmer Thursday, with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

A solid layer of stratus clouds have formed this morning, keeping the Pikes Peak Region cool and cloudy. I even felt some mist coming into work during the overnight hours. Clouds will clear to sunshine this morning and that sunshine will help to cook the atmosphere, allowing for a return of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Much like the past few days, a few stronger storms could reach severe criteria today, with 1-1.5" hail, 60 mph wind, and heavy rainfall the main storm threats. Recent burn scars south of Highway 50 will need to be watched closely for any potential flooding today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 58. This morning's overcast will clear to partly cloudy skies by mid to late morning before clouds thicken back up this afternoon, giving way to another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Thursday's forecast will be warmer by a few degrees from yesterday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 63. We'll be treated to a fairly typical summer-time pattern on Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s and scattered showers and thunderstorms that could last until around sunset tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Warming back up to the upper 70s on Thursday, with numerous showers and thunderstorms once again possible today across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a bright start to our Thursday, skies will once again turn cloudy this afternoon as another round of showers and thunderstorms returns our forecast. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Storm development today in the Plains will occur by mid to late afternoon, with more storms possible through around midnight tonight. Storms east of I-25 could generate 1.5" hail, 60 mph gusts, and heavy rainfall. Stay on alert today my friends!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms today, with our main threat along the southern I-25 corridor being the potential for heavy rain and minor to moderate flooding.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Storms will start to blossom in the mountains by the lunch hour, with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing at times into early this evening. Areas near and below recent burn scars will need to be watched closely for potential flooding that could be caused by today's heavier downpours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's highs will be the warmest of the next 7 days, with our high in Colorado Springs returning to 90 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the region-wide across Southern Colorado on Friday by early to mid afternoon, with a few stronger storms possible.

Highs will cool down to the lower 80s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday in Colorado Springs as a potent cold front drops south across Southern Colorado. Scattered showers on Saturday will give way to the potential for heavier rain on Sunday. Highs will remain comfortably in the 70s and 80s on Monday on the Plains and I-25 corridor before warming back to near average towards the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.