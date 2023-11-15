Slightly cooler Wednesday, warmer and windy weather on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

We're expecting another gorgeous day across Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with temperatures down just slightly from what we saw on Tuesday. Even with the cool down, highs will still top out in the 50s, 60s and very low 70s, which for most areas will be around 10 degrees above average.

The wind will be south/southeasterly during the day before turning to the southwest overnight, and strengthening in advance of some energy moving into the state on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. We're looking at another great day weather wise for the Pikes Peak Region, with highs this afternoon expected to top out in the middle 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 32. Not as warm as yesterday's high of 76 degrees, but still well above our average high on Wednesday of 57 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 41. Dry again today, with a few more clouds expected and a slightly cooler afternoon in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 31. Our weather so far this week has been dry and mild, and today will be no exception to that rule as more great weather can be expected this afternoon in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Light winds, partly cloudy skies and warmer than average highs for northern El Paso County today, with highs warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. So far we have seen some gorgeous weather this week, and the nice and mild weather will continue today under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A nice and mellow day with light southeasterly breezes will give way to increasing southwesterly winds this evening, with peak gusts to 35 mph in parts of Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mellow during the day with light winds and mild temperatures. We'll begin to notice some changes this evening as the wind starts to pick up in advance of our next weather maker that will bring snow to some mountain areas on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak storm will roll into the state on Thursday, with light snow for the mountains, but only high winds for the Plains. Gusts on Thursday in the Pikes Peak Region will range between 25-35 mph, with higher gusts expected in the foothills and mountains. Some of these areas could see wind gusts to 50 mph.

Behind the storm will come a modest cool down on Friday. Dry skies will continue into the start of the weekend before our next weather maker moves in Sunday and Monday, with a chance of light rain and snow showers, and strong winds. For now, impacts look minor in terms of snow accumulations, with perhaps the bigger story being the potential for damaging wind gusts to 60 mph in some areas on Monday.

