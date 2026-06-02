Slightly cooler Tuesday, with strong thunderstorms for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After rain, thunderstorms and hail yesterday, the threat for additional thunderstorms will return this afternoon to Southern Colorado. Storms today will shift a little farther to the south, developing along the southeastern mountains before moving into the southeastern Plains. Additional storms will develop this afternoon after 1-2 pm around the Palmer Divide before moving east across the I-25 corridor and into the Plains. Storms today will bring threats of 1" hail and wind gusts to 60 mph. Storms south of Highway 50 could bring flooding to some areas today.

KOAA weather A Marginal Risk of severe weather will cover central and eastern Colorado, per the SPC

Highs today will be around 4-7 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be near to slightly above average, warming into the 70s and 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 52. After warming into the lower 80s on Monday, highs today will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop between 1-2 pm and a few could turn severe as they move east of I-25. Hail and gusty winds will be our main storm threats today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. A hot high in the 90s on the first day of June will be replaced by middle 80s today, and a slightly better chance of seeing a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 56. With temperatures cooling on Tuesday, we'll see a return to near average highs this afternoon, and a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 73; Low: 45. Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Storms are not expected to be severe, but could still produce small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. After getting rocked by several severe storms back on Monday, today's storms should be less intense, but still capable of small hail, gusty winds, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Today's storms will heavily favor the southeastern Plains. Storms will initiate over the southeastern mountains, and then drift off to the northeast during the mid to late afternoon hours. Storms will be capable of 1" hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and flooding.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Storms will initiate to our west around 1-2 pm. As these storms move east, they will strengthen, with threats of 1" hail, heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. The southeastern mountains, mountain valleys and Pikes Peak will see the potential for another round of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. Anything from heavy rain to hail, gusty winds and lightning will be on the table today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Energy coming out of New Mexico on Wednesday will help to maintain a chance for showers and thunderstorms across Southern Colorado. While a few stronger storms will be possible, widespread severe threats are not as likely today for the Pikes Peak Region. Highs on Wednesday will be similar to today, topping out in the upper 70s in Colorado Springs, with mid 80s in Pueblo.

Drier, westerly flow aloft picks up late this week. This will lead to a decrease in thunderstorm chances. I still think that on Thursday, we could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the Pikes Peak Region and across Southern Colorado.

Skies look dry through the weekend in Colorado Springs, with a chance of afternoon convection each day in Teller County and the mountain zones. Highs in the Springs will warm into the 80s from Thursday into the early parts of next week. Highs will warm into the 90s on the southeastern Plains. Alas, summer is here!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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