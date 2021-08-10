Slightly cooler Tuesday, but the smoke layer remains

Tonight's Forecast:

Areas of thick smoke will remain in place this evening and into Tuesday morning, with an Air Quality Alert in effect until at least 9 am. The San Luis Valley and southwestern mountains may see some relief from the thickest smoke tonight, but other areas won't be so lucky.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 90. A cold front that moves into the Pikes Peak Region during the overnight hours will provide some relief from Monday's record setting heat, but won't help much when it comes to the persistant smoke layer.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 96. A slight cool down will take place on Tuesday. Even with the cool down, highs will remain above average for this time of the year as the smoke is also expected to stick around.

CANON CITY: Low: 65; High: 92. Not as hot as Monday, but still toasty enough on Tuesday as the smoke and haze remain in place across Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 80. We won't be as warm on Monday, but should still warm to near 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Smoke and haze will also remain a factor in the forecast.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. A late night cold front will drop highs by a couple of degrees on Tuesday and could also lead to a quick passing shower during the afternoon. Otherwise, smoke and haze from wildfires in California and Oregon will continue to impact air quality.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Mostly sunny and hot on Tuesday, with areas of smoke continuing to impact air quality across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. A little break from the heat, but still hotter than normal for this time of the year. Areas of smoke will continue to hang around on Tuesday, with some improvement expected later this week.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Areas of smoke will continue to drift across the mountains on Tuesday, with somewhat of a break from the thickest smoke over the southern valleys and southwestern mountains.

Extended Outlook:

After Tuesday's brief cool down, highs will rebound by several degrees on Wednesday as high pressure expands into the Pacific NW. As the high pressure system moves east during the rest of the week, monsoon moisture will begin to expand northward from New Mexico and Arizona. Mountain showers and storms will be possible beginning Thursday, and are likely to continue each afternoon through the weekend. For the lower elevations, we'll get to introduce isolated thunderstorm chances to the forecast by Friday, with daily storms also possible through the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter