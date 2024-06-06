Slightly cooler Thursday ahead of peak heating on Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Cooler weather today following the passage of an overnight cold front. Even with a drop in temperatures of around 4-8 degrees, highs will remain well above average for this time of the year. Highs today will warm into the 80s and lower 90s on the Plains, with a mix of 60s and 70s in the high country.

A slight uptick in moisture this afternoon could also spark off a rogue shower or two in the mountains, possibly extending into the Pikes Peak Region. Overall, rain chances are very low today, and while most of us won't see rain, we will see a few more clouds this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 57. After hitting the 90s for the first time this year on Wednesday, our high today will be cooler, but still above average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. After a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday, today's high of 91 degrees will be cooler, but still warmer than the average high of 86 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 61. Upper 80s this afternoon, with a few fair weather clouds, and a slight chance of a rogue shower in the mountains.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 49. Warm, with sunshine early and partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A few high based showers will be possible in the higher elevations today, but with drier air at the surface, we may see more wind from these storms than anything else.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Not as hot as yesterday, but still a warm one for the Tri-Lakes region on Thursday. While rain isn't likely today, clouds will increase this afternoon as moisture starts to re-surface in Southern Colorado after what's been a dry week so far.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Although we won't be as hot as yesterday, it will still be feeling like summer this afternoon across the eastern Plains. Later tonight, a few showers and storms will be possible out towards the Colorado-Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry, with slightly cooler highs today. This will be our last quiet day for awhile as an uptick in moisture this weekend will mean a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. We'll start to notice some changes today in the high country with moisture increasing this afternoon. This could lead to a few hit or miss showers for the La Garitas, San Juans and Pikes Peak area. Showers will be very hit or miss in nature today before becoming more widespread on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will bring a mixed bag of weather to Southern Colorado, with the main story being the heat! After our first day this year in the 90s on Wednesday in Colorado Springs, we're looking at the potential for an even hotter day on Friday, with a high of 92 degrees. The record for tomorrow should stay safe. It sits at 97 degrees, and dates back to 2010. With increasing moisture, spotty thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as well. I have Pueblo and La Junta reaching triple digits for the first time this year tomorrow!

With the hot high pressure system breaking down this weekend, changes are on the horizon for our area. Highs will cool into the 80s on the Plains on Saturday and the 70s to lower 80s on both Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorm chances will also be elevated this weekend and early next week, with storms favoring the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially on Saturday.

