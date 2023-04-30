Slightly cooler Sunday, with quiet weather across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We can expect an absolutely gorgeous end to the weekend and month of April in Southern Colorado today! Winds will be light, and our skies will be dry across the Plains and I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Saturday behind the passage of an early morning cold front, but still right around average for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 39. Not as warm as yesterday, but that said, Sunday's forecast will be a really nice one across the Pikes Peak Region! A few clouds will develop by the afternoon, with a shower or two possible around the summit of Pikes Peak.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 40. Even with a few degrees of cooling, highs today in the Steel City will top out in the lower 70s. Under mostly sunny skies, it will be a gorgeous end to the weekend.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 44. A near picture perfect end to the weekend for the Canon City area, with mild highs, bright skies and light winds for our Sunday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 33. Sunshine this morning will give way to a mild mix of sun and clouds over Teller County, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A lovely end to the weekend for northern El Paso County. Much like Teller County, we can't rule out a few sprinkles late this afternoon, although most areas I think will stay dry.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70S; Low: 30s/40s. Although a little cooler than yesterday, Sunday's forecast will be absolutely stunning across the Plains as daytime highs look to top out comfortably in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Clear skies this morning will give way to increase clouds by the afternoon, and although the mountains could see a pop up shower, we're expecting to stay dry across the I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. If we see any convection form today in Southern Colorado, it's likely to happen in the southeastern mountains. With limited moisture in the atmosphere, the main storm threats will be locally gusty winds and possible dry lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

An area of low pressure will drop down the Pacific coast over the next 24 hours, eventually landing along the coast of California. This will lead to an increased potential for daily mountain showers and thunderstorms this week, with mid-week chances for the Plains and I-25 corridor hovering around 30% to 40% each afternoon.

All in all, a pretty typical weather pattern for early May, with temperatures expected to be around 5-10 degrees above average each afternoon.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.