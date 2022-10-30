Slightly cooler Sunday, with a few spotty mountain snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A weak disturbance pushing into the western part of Colorado tonight will spread some clouds locally into our forecast over the next 12 to 24 hours. The clouds aren't expected to bring any precipitation to the Plains, but will act as a blanket by keeping overnight lows a bit warmer than the previous few nights.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 57; A slightly cooler and cloudier day on Sunday, with near seasonal temperatures for Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 62; A weak storm pushing into the mountains will spread some clouds into our forecast, with slightly cooler highs expected for the end of the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 59; A quiet, but cooler end to the weekend, with daytime highs around Canon City expected to top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 46; After a cold morning, Sunday afternoon's cool down will only allow for daytime highs in Teller County to warm into the middle 40s. Brrr.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A little cloudier and a little cooler across the Palmer Divide Region on Sunday, but dry as we close out the weekend feeling more fall-like temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; A fairly typical fall-like day can be expected across the Plains on Sunday. Lows will start out in the 30s, with 60s to follow for daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; A fall-like change can be expected on Sunday across the southern I-25 corridor, and with the cool down, I'd say that it's safe to call this forecast "sweata wheata" (joke comes from Saturday Night Live).

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; If you're heading into the high country on Sunday, expect to feel the chill as temperatures will only warm into the 30s and 40s. On top of the cool weather, a few spotty snow showers will be possible, with little to no accumulation.

Extended outlook forecast:

Weak ridging early next week ahead of our next storm system will lead to warmer than average highs from Halloween into the middle of the week. For Halloween night, the weather will be perfect and not too spooky, with temperatures falling into the 50s in most areas after sunset.

Ahead of the potential for some late week rain and snow, the wind will pick up beginning on Tuesday, with the potential for high fire danger for the Plains through Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.