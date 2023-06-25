Slightly cooler Sunday before heating up next week

Tonight's Forecast:

A little breezy this evening in the mountains and mountain valleys. Otherwise, we're looking at pretty calm night of weather across the region. Overnight lows will cool down to the 30s and 40s in the high country, with a mix of 40s and 50s in the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 79; Slightly cooler on Sunday after the passage of a late night cold front. No rain is expected as we wrap up the weekend with slightly below average highs.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 87; A few degrees cooler on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and a little bit of a breeze from the southeast during the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 85; Although not as warm as today, Sunday's forecast will be a bright and warm one for Canon City as highs look to top out in the middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 76; Sunshine and 70s for Teller County, a tough combination to beat anytime of the year!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A slight cool down Sunday probably won't be noticeable for most of us as skies will remain sunny on Sunday for the Tri-Lakes areas.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A slightly cooler and dry day for the Plains on Sunday, with daytime highs expected to warm into the upper 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; A dry cold front late tonight will drop highs by a couple of degrees on Sunday, with sunshine remaining in our forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Not much change temperature wise on Sunday, but it will remain windy, with southwesterly wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a slight cool down on Sunday, highs will rebound big time early next week as we approach what is likely to be the hottest period of weather this year for Southern Colorado. The hottest two days will come on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 90s and 100s for the Plains.

Part of the reason for the warm-up will be strengthening downslope winds, with widespread gusts Tuesday around 30-40 mph. Moisture returns to the state late next week as thunderstorm chances increase starting on Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.