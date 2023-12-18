Slightly cooler Monday, near record heat on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

After warming into the 50s & 60s on Sunday, highs will be around 8-12 degrees cooler this afternoon. Even with today's cool down, our weather will be very comfortable region-wide, with 30s & 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys, and a mix of 40s & 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 30. Not quite as warm as yesterday, but still a really nice start to the week for Colorado Springs, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and a high in the lower 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 23. Even with a cool down of around 5-10 degrees, today's high in Pueblo will still be above average for this time of the year.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 34. A chilly morning will give way to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon, with mid 50s expected on Monday across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 26. After starting out in the 20s this morning, we'll see a seasonably mild afternoon as today's high looks to climb to near 50 degrees.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Monday's can be a tough pill to swallow, but when the weather is nice like it will be today, it can help to soften the blow. Enjoy!

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry skies and mild highs on Monday, with a gorgeous start to your Christmas week across the eastern Plains of Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Chilly sunshine early will give way to a partly cloudy and pleasant afternoon, with light westerly winds up to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Increasing clouds this afternoon will turn skies partly to mostly cloudy, but snow is not expected in our mountains on Monday. It will also turn a bit breezy later today, with 30-35 mph gusts on tap this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will maintain a dry and mild forecast for the rest of the week. Tuesday's high of 63 degrees in Colorado Springs is expected to threaten our current record of 64 degrees from 1917. Highs will return to the 50s from Wednesday to Friday in Colorado Springs ahead of a potential pattern change this weekend. Snow showers will be possible from Saturday night into Sunday, with perhaps a White Christmas this year for parts of Southern Colorado.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

