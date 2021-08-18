Slightly cooler by the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 59; High: 87. Partly cloudy and warm Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 59; High: 94. Still hot with partly cloudy conditions.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 91. Partly to mostly cloudy and hot on Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 77. Warm with a chance of thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low-80s with clouds on Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Mid to upper 80s on Thursday and partly cloudy.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Clouds and mid to upper 70s with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

Slightly cooler and likely dry on Friday. Staying cooler and comfortable on Saturday and breezy. Hot summer weather returns Sunday.

