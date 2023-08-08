Slightly cooler but sunny on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated thunderstorms in the eastern plains will wrap up by 9 pm. Gusty northerly winds will move through southern Colorado overnight as a cold front blows through.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 82; Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 87; Sunny on Wednesday with NE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 86; Mostly sunny with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 74; Mostly sunny with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 78; Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Mostly sunny and likely dry on Wednesday with ENE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/55; High: 85/87; Partly cloudy with NNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; A dry and sunny day in the mountain valley with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday and Friday become warm again, with near-average high temperatures. Then storm chances will once again be on the increase for the mountains Thursday and Friday and then into the mountains and plains over the weekend. Weekend storms will be part of a monsoon flow pattern that will bring warm afternoons then stormy evenings into early next week.

