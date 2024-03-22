Slightly cooler but still nice Friday following a cold front

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front rolled through southern Colorado early this Friday morning, leading to some cloud cover overnight. Our temperatures are a bit more mild this morning as a result of those clouds.. but highs today will be about 5 degrees cooler region wide due to that cold front. A real yin-and-yang. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region, warmer at lower elevations. Sunshine will once again drive the first half of your day, with mid-level clouds building in the afternoon and evening as our winds shift to an upslope, southeasterly direction once again. No rain or snow ahead for us today. The average high today in Colorado Springs is 57 degrees. Sunrise this morning is at 6:58AM, and we're still gaining 2 minutes 32 seconds of daylight each day right now (the most we gain all year)...17.5 minutes per week!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 32.

Sunny through 1PM with partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon.. Winds from the south at 10-15 mph. Still a nice day...closer to average...normal high in the Springs today is 57 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 34.

Sunny and nice with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph shifting southeast during the afternoon with a few clouds - let's call it "mostly sunny". Any outdoor plans will be just fine today.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 36.

Sunny and comfortable with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Patchy clouds arrive around 2:00PM today - no rain or snow with them.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 28.

Careful on U.S. 24 this morning and side streets. As snow continues to melt during our warm days, it's freezing overnight. Expect some black ice through 10AM today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Sun, sun, and more sun coming at you this morning with beautiful spring hiking weather. Northwest winds this morning shifting south this afternoon - light all day at 5-10 mph. Clouds will arrive by 1:00PM today leading to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies heading toward evening.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s.

Sunny and nice - cooler than yesterday but certainly not a bad weather day. It will be breezy this morning with cool north winds at 15-25 mph shifting northeast this afternoon and decreasing to 10-15 mph. Good kite flying weather this morning!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/59; Low: 42/44.

Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy during the afternoon with north winds at 5-10 mph this morning shifting southeast this afternoon. Increasing clouds this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Sunny and nice with snowmelt continuing. Expect some minor ponding and localized zones of moving water on low lying roads...anything that's low relative to the surrounding terrain. Several inches worth of liquid remain stored in the snowpack - with highs in the 50s and sunshine, good melting continues today. Low trails on the Front Range corridor should be drier today if you plan to hike...but higher elevation trails remain muddy/snowpacked.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure moves east of the Centennial State on Saturday as our next weather maker approaches. As it does, we'll bring in warm, dry, downslope winds. On Saturday afternoon, expect wind gusts from 25-30 mph. Higher gusts will be found south of U.S. 50 with 30-40 mph wind gusts. This will warm highs to the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Fire danger will be elevated, but not high as our approaching weather system brings in some moisture. Nonetheless, it's worth keeping this in mind if heading out for spring break weekend.

Sunday will begin with mainly clear skies becoming cloudy by afternoon. Patchy rain showers will develop in the early afternoon from north to south in southern Colorado. In the evening, developing strong surface low pressure over the southeastern plains will result in gusty breezes Sunday night into Monday morning on the order of 35-40 mph. My first call for our Monday morning storm is for 1-3" of snow. This will be a quick hitting storm for the corridor and plains - a couple hours of good snowfall rates in the morning before the low moves off to the east. What you'll need to keep in mind is the potential for decent wind gusts with that light snow on Monday morning, and the timing around the AM commute. Woodland Park and Monument Hill will get a bit of a stronger impact with more snow...so heads up if you're heading to Denver, or traveling on U.S. 24 on Monday morning. I'm expecting 3-6" in Woodland Park with this storm.

Following that system, we'll be chilly Monday night with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Another batch of moisture will lead to a few more patchy snow showers in the mountains and foothills on Tuesday, for the rest of us...partly cloudy skies. We'll warm up for the second half of the week to seasonable levels.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

