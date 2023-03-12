Slight warming on Monday, with a few mountain snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

The potential for a few spotty rain and/or snow showers will remain in our forecast through late this evening as the latest disturbance moves across the state. By midnight, most of the precipitation should come to an end, leaving us with a cold and partly cloudy Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 48; Even with a modest warm-up on Monday, we're looking at a cool start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region. While I think that we'll stay dry in town tomorrow, foothill and mountain areas to our west could see some afternoon snow showers.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 53; A dry, partly cloudy and cool start to the week in the Pueblo area, with temperatures running about 5-10 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 53; Partly sunny skies, light winds and cooler than average highs on Monday, along with a very slight chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 45; Cold morning temperatures will be followed by a chilly afternoon, and with increasing clouds from a new disturbance crossing the state, we can't rule out a spotty afternoon rain or snow shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; A little cooler than normal on Monday, but likely dry as most of the action early this week will push back west into the mountains.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; It's shaping up to be a really nice start to the week for the Plains, with decreasing clouds throughout the day and 50s for daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; We should be quieting down by midnight across the southern I-25 corridor, with the drier weather likely to persist through the first part of our Monday. Then by the afternoon, the potential for a few scattered rain and snow showers will return to the forecast.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; After a dry start to the day, another weak disturbance will bring the potential for some light snow showers to the mountains on Monday. In the mountain valleys, a rogue thunderstorm or two will also be possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

A high pressure ridge crossing the state will produce some much warmer temperatures early this week, with the peak of the warmth expected on Wednesday. Look for Wednesday's highs to warm into the 60s and 70s across the Plains. By Wednesday evening, rain and snow is expected to develop as our next storm moves into the region. Right now, it looks like we'll see the worst of the impacts from this storm on Thursday, with periods of snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures for Southern Colorado.

