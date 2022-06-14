Slight mid-week cool down expected for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings will continue across most of western and southwestern Colorado until 8 pm, with another round of Red Flag Warnings set to go back into effect Tuesday morning at 11 am. Evening temperatures will be really warm, with overnight lows also quite warm for this time of the year. By Tuesday morning, temperatures across the Plains of Southern Colorado should cool down to the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 86; A break from the record heat on Tuesday, with close to 10 degrees of cooling for the Pikes Peak Region. In spite of the cool down, it will remain gusty, with west/southwest wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 95; Even with 5-8 degrees of cooling, our forecast on Tuesday will remain unseasonably warm for this time of the year, and windy across the region.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90; Hazy sunshine and areas of smoke from wildfires burning in Arizona and New Mexico. High temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday, but still above average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 75; Tuesday's cool down will result in a more comfortable and pleasant day of weather across Teller County temperature wise. The downside to the forecast will be more gusty winds and areas of smoke from wildfires burning in neighboring states.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; An early morning cold front will bring a bit of relief to the past few days of heat. Other than the cool down, we're expecting more gusty winds and hazy skies over northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; A break from the triple digits on Tuesday thanks to the passage of a morning cold front. Behind the front, it will be breezy with more areas of smoke and haze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; With smoke and haze from nearby wildfires sticking around on Tuesday, air quality will be a little less than desirable for the southern I-25 corridor. It will also be windy at times, with gusts to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; A mild, but windy day over the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday. On top of the wind, areas of smoke and haze may still be present at times due to wildfires burning in Arizona and New Mexico.

Extended outlook forecast:

Breezy on Wednesday, with a few additional degrees of cooling across the Plains. By Thursday, high pressure will begin to expand back into Southern Colorado, with the heat building through the end of the week. Along with the heat, an increase in monsoon moisture over the Four Corners Region is expected to bring rain to the mountains of Colorado late this week, with some showers possible from Fremont to Teller County by Friday afternoon. As the moisture spreads east, we'll look for a better chance for scattered thunderstorm closer to I-25 and the eastern Plains by Sunday.

