Slight cooling through Thursday, but no sign of rain or snow

Tonight's Forecast:

After a warm and windy day, a cold front will move across the Eastern Plains this evening. This will cause the winds to shift from the west to a more north/northeasterly direction, resulting in some strong gusts. After midnight, wind speeds should weaken, allowing for colder air to settle in. In fact, for the San Luis Valley, we'll be under a Freeze Warning for the first time this season from 2 am to 9 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 72; A near perfect and mild October day for the Pikes Peak Region on Wednesday, with daytime high warming into the lower 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 78; Chilly morning temperatures will give way to sunshine and 70s for the afternoon hours, with much lighter winds as compared to today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75; Bright skies, mild highs, and much lighter winds will combine for a Chamber of Commerce type day in Canon City on Wednesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 64; Near freezing morning temperatures will give way to a nice and mild afternoon for Teller County on Wednesday, with mid 60s for daytime highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A little cooler, but a lot less windy than what we saw today, with highs expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; If there was an award for outstanding weather, the Plains would win it hands down on Wednesday. Much like everywhere else in Southern Colorado, we'll be treated to sunshine and mild daytime highs.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; After a late night cold front, sunshine and slightly cooler highs can be expected on Wednesday as the wind weakens quite a bit compared to what we saw today.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Drier air will also extend west into the mountains on Wednesday, with a below freezing morning giving way to a beautiful afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another weak cold front Wednesday night will bring further cooling to the forecast on Thursday, and if you like fall weather, then you'll probably like Thursday the best. Warmer air returns briefly on Friday ahead of a cold front this weekend that will bring 60s back to Colorado Springs, and a mix of 60s and 70s to Pueblo and Canon City. Unfortunately over the next 7 days, dry air is likely to remain in place over much of Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

