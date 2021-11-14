Slight cooling Sunday thanks to an overnight cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

A dry cold front will drop into Southern Colorado after midnight, with little fanfare expected for most areas. While snow is not expected to accompany the front, there will be some gusty winds that develop along the Palmer Divide, the foothills and our local mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 63. Sunday won't be as warm as what we saw today, and it's also expected to be quite breezy across the foothills and up through the Ute Pass during the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 65. After spending today in the 70s, Sunday's forecast will feature a more mild mix of sun and clouds as it will cool slightly from today.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 68. Mild and breezy across Fremont County's Arkansas River Valley. Afternoon wind gusts on Sunday could approach 20-30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 55. The cool down won't be as noticeable across the high county on Sunday, including Teller County. Here we'll see a mild and breezy day, with afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. A dry overnight cold front will result in a cooler end to the weekend for the Palmer Divide area. In addition to the cool down, 20-30 mph wind gusts will be possible by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Not as warm as what we saw today, but on Sunday, we can expect some gorgeous and mild fall-like weather across the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. Mild and breezy weather will continue over the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday, with only a few degrees of cooling expected.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds to the mountains on Sunday, but no snow for the Wets or Sangres. If we do see snow in the high country on Sunday, it'll be across the northern mountains.

Extended Outlook:

After Sunday's brief cool down, a sizable dose of warming can be expected early next week as high pressure builds back into the Rockies. In addition to the warm-up, both Monday and Tuesday look dry and gusty, with elevated fire weather concerns something that we'll be watching closely. A more powerful cold front will drop into the forecast late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, with a big cool down expected from this storm system, but very little moisture.

