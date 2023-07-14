Slightly cooler Friday, with storm threats lower for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Overall, we're looking at a more mellow day across Southern Colorado. A few showers and storms will be possible, and those that develop could become severe, with large hail the main threat. The biggest area of risk appears to be on the eastern Plains, south of Highway 50.

Another disturbance this evening will bring the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours, from the eastern slopes into the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 58. Dry and slightly cooler on Friday, with the potential for late night and overnight rain showers and thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 64. A slight break in the heat today, and more importantly, a break in the action after yesterday's destructive hail on the east side of town. Our best chances for rain will come late this evening and into the overnight hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 65. Although not as warm as yesterday, it will be a warm and muggy day in the Canon City area. An isolated shower or thunderstorms will be possible from this afternoon into early Saturday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 49. Dry and slightly cooler during the day before we see the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A modest cool down today, with showers and storms possible late this evening along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Storms will not be as widespread today as we're lacking a forcing mechanism to help get storms going. That said, if a storm or two can break through, large hail will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Very warm and muggy today, with an isolated shower or two possible this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible into the overnight hours.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Friday will a pretty nice day in the mountains, with most of the rain expected to stay away today. If we do see a quick passing shower or two, storm threats will mainly center around the potential for lightning and heavy downpours.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Friday's slight cool down, Saturday's drop in temperatures you're likely to feel a little more than today as highs only warm into the 70s and 80s across the Plains. The cool down will come with more action, with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

High pressure quickly expands back towards the Four Corners Region early next week, with highs Sunday jumping up around 10 degrees. Heat Advisories may be needed in parts of Southern Colorado by next Monday and Tuesday as 90s and 100s return to our forecast.

____

